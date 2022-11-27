Premier Asset Management LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,837,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

