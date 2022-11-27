Premier Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,193,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 779,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $118,184,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $334.12. The company has a market capitalization of $405.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

