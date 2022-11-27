Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 30,319 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 2.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

