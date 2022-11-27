Presearch Market Capitalization Hits $15.71 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Presearch has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $115,329.94 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

