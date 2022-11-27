Primo Water Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
Primo Water Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.32 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.