Primo Water Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.32 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primo Water Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

