Prom (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.59 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00026723 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $80.78 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.39515259 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,070,754.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

