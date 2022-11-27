ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stake Lowered by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 6.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

