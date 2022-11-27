Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.54.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.