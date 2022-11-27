Quant (QNT) Price Hits $121.14 on Major Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $35.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $121.14 or 0.00735723 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
