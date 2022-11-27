Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $53,200.03 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.42 or 0.07745938 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00492883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.15 or 0.29979506 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

