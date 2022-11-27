Quantum (QUA) Price Down 99.3% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99.3% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $55,992.19 and $181,256.65 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,557.27 or 0.99999997 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00240383 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009996 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,289.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.