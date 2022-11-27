QUASA Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $98.49 million and approximately $140,746.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,474.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010460 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00239885 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127937 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $134,029.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.