Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 33 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 11 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.93. The company has a market cap of £57.90 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Insider Activity at Rainbow Rare Earths

In related news, insider George Bennett purchased 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($51,436.68).

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

