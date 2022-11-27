Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 33 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 11 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.93. The company has a market cap of £57.90 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Insider Activity at Rainbow Rare Earths

In related news, insider George Bennett purchased 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($51,436.68).

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.