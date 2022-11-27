RAMP (RAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,758.49

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $79,758.49 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded 109.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.34 or 0.07862944 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00492316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.79 or 0.29945015 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

