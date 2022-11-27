Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

