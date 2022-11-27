Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $181,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,250,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,890,000 after buying an additional 139,710 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $142.86 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.