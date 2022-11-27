Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $4.07 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

