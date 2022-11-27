renBTC Market Cap Hits $59.65 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $16,663.69 or 1.00608006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $59.65 million and $1.86 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

