Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Revain has a market capitalization of $46.40 million and approximately $279,690.23 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.94 or 0.07914994 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00493916 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.25 or 0.30042333 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
