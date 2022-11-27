Reviewing Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) & Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS)

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Liberty Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Liberty Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Energy and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Liberty Energy presently has a consensus price target of $21.23, indicating a potential upside of 29.83%. Given Liberty Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Energy is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

This table compares Liberty Energy and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Energy 5.30% 14.88% 8.51% Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Energy and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Energy $2.47 billion 1.21 -$179.24 million $0.99 16.52 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.95 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,581.00

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Energy. Liberty Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Energy beats Aris Water Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies. In addition, the company owns operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of approximately 30 active frac fleets. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Energy Inc. in April 2022. Liberty Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.