Robert W. Baird Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $244.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $244.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.19.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

