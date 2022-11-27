Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01.

