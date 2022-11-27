Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $189.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.46. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $206.70.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

