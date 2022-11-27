Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE ABT opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.