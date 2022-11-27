Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,851,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 58,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 116.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

