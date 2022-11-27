Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

