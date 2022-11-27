Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,021 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,417,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.