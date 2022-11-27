Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,289 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 311.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,594 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 130.5% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVLU opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.