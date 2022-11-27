Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $88.05 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

