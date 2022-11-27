Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

LOW opened at $210.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

