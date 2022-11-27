Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.