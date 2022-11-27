Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,334 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 323,239 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,026,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 144,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

