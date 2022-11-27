Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $551.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

