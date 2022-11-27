Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 2.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after buying an additional 1,297,626 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 992,675 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

