Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 3,673 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLV opened at $19.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

