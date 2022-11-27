Round Dollar Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $72,410.47 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for $13.69 or 0.00082679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

