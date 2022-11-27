Royal Bank of Canada Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$204.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$203.00 to C$204.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$189.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

WN opened at C$166.74 on Thursday. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$130.81 and a 52-week high of C$168.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$151.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The company has a market cap of C$23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other George Weston news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,240. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

