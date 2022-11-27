Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$26.00” Price Target for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.75.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

