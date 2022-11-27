RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $143.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.