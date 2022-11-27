RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of WIP stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

