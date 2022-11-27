RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.
SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of WIP stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.