RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,613,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 78,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT opened at $228.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.46.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

