RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 2,653 Shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.38% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMCR stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

