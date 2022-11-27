Safe Price Tops $8.32 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.32 or 0.00050327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $173.35 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00122119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00232241 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061401 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.42492175 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

