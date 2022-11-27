Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Salzgitter Stock Up 0.2 %

ETR SZG opened at €27.66 ($28.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. Salzgitter has a one year low of €18.99 ($19.38) and a one year high of €48.76 ($49.76).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

