Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€689.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €486.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €502.26.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

