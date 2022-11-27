Sapphire Price Tops $0.0284 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $9,064.10 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.51 or 0.07342767 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00079239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.