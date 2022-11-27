Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

