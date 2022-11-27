SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $334.00 at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $308.00 to $334.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.47.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $296.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.06 and its 200 day moving average is $309.89. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

