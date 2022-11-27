Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,527 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after buying an additional 300,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,879,000 after buying an additional 2,818,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

