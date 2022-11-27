Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 213,134 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,134 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 5.81% of Bridgetown worth $42,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTWN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 144.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 981.4% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bridgetown stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,890. The company has a market capitalization of $294.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

